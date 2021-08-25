USask, Wanuskewin Heritage Park sign renewed agreement to support Indigenous education

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan and Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority signed a renewed memorandum of understanding on Wednesday supporting Indigenous education.

It’s a three-year agreement that will see the two sides collaborate in areas such as cultural resources, outreach programming and facility use at both sites.

“Indigenization is a pillar of our university plan, and our close relationship with Wanuskewin supports our commitment to transformative decolonization, leading to reconciliation,” said USask president Peter Stoicheff said in a news release on the school’s website.

“This memorandum of understanding is the embodiment of that commitment to collaborate, and a testament to the strong partnership between USask and Wanuskewin.”

This is the second MOU signed between the two parties. The first took place in 2002.

“It confirmed an intent to work together to reach common goals and to develop joint initiatives including land and place-based education initiatives and cultural awareness programs with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) colleges and departments,” the release said.

The new agreement is meant to show the commitment between the two sides as they continue to grow their relationship.

“By continuing our relationship with the University of Saskatchewan we affirm our commitment to growth and reconciliation,” said Darlene Brander, Wanuskewin Heritage Park CEO.

“By building partnerships in connection to cultural and educational resources we, in turn, are strengthening our community.

As we move towards UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) designation, we are proud to have such strong support from our university peers.”

Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority is a non-for-profit organization governed by a board of directors including Indigenous and non-Indigenous members.

