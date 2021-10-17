COVID-19: Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver for 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The Hong Kong Department of Health has put a two-week ban on direct flights from Vancouver to Hong Kong operated by Air Canada.

Officials in Hong Kong took the action Friday after detecting nearly 60 imported cases over a two-week period.

One of those cases was on an Oct. 13 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Hong Kong, officials said in a media release.

One passenger on the flight also “failed to comply with the requirements specified under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation,” it said.

As a result, Hong Kong is prohibiting the landing of Air Canada passenger flights from Vancouver until Oct. 29, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada said it was cancelling flights schedule don Oct. 16, 23, 26 and 29 as a result, but noted its Toronto-Hong Kong flights were unaffected.

“Affected customers from the four flights are being rebooked and offered travel options where available and suitable for the customer,” the airline said.

“Customers are also eligible for a refund of the remaining value of their tickets if we are unable to rebook them on a new flight departing within three hours of their original departure time.”

5:34 Why Canada is still requiring PCR tests for international travellers Why Canada is still requiring PCR tests for international travellers