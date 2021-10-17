SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver for 2 weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 3:10 pm
An Air Canada Airbus A320 jet (C-FPDN) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. View image in full screen
An Air Canada Airbus A320 jet (C-FPDN) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

The Hong Kong Department of Health has put a two-week ban on direct flights from Vancouver to Hong Kong operated by Air Canada.

Officials in Hong Kong took the action Friday after detecting nearly 60 imported cases over a two-week period.

One of those cases was on an Oct. 13 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Hong Kong, officials said in a media release.

One passenger on the flight also “failed to comply with the requirements specified under the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation,” it said.

As a result, Hong Kong is prohibiting the landing of Air Canada passenger flights from Vancouver until Oct. 29, it said.

Air Canada said it was cancelling flights schedule don Oct. 16, 23, 26 and 29 as a result, but noted its Toronto-Hong Kong flights were unaffected.

“Affected customers from the four flights are being rebooked and offered travel options where available and suitable for the customer,” the airline said.

“Customers are also eligible for a refund of the remaining value of their tickets if we are unable to rebook them on a new flight departing within three hours of their original departure time.”

