Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 16 2021 9:34pm
02:22

Mixed reaction to circuit breaker restrictions in northern B.C.

There is some pushback in northern B.C. after new regional health orders were implemented Thursday amid lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates. Kristen Robinson reports.

