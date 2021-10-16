Menu

Crime

Pedestrian killed in Windsor Essex crash, OPP say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 1:18 pm
FILE: A police siren is shown. View image in full screen
FILE: A police siren is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

One person is dead and following a collision between a car and pedestrian in Windsor Essex, Ont., Friday night, Lakeshore OPP said.

Just after 10 p.m., OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a collision on Talbot Road between Lapointe Street and Wilson Side Road.

Police say an initial investigation showed that a vehicle was travelling westbound on Talbot Road when it collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

OPP have identified the victim as Salvatore Onorato, 51, from Windsor, Ont.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by OPP and Talbot Road has since reopened.

