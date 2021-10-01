Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 1 2021 11:01am
00:49

RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision on QEII south of Edmonton

A portion of the QEII highway was closed south of Edmonton Friday morning, after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Leduc.

