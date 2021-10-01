RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision on QEII south of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened Friday morning south of Edmonton, which led to the closure of a portion of the highway.

RCMP said they received a call around 6:45 a.m. about the collision involving a pedestrian on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway (Highway 2), south of the Highway 2A exit.

The northbound lanes of the QEII were closed at Glen Park Road, which is about seven kilometres south of Leduc.

NB QE2 at Hwy2A Overpass in Leduc – CLOSED due to MVC – Detour in place. Expect major delays. Use alt. route. (7:13am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 1, 2021

In an update around 8:30 a.m., RCMP said traffic was being diverted off the QEII at Glen Park Road.

The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for the next several hours, according to police.

Several emergency vehicles were on scene Friday morning and RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.

Leduc RCMP’s integrated traffic unit and an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate.

