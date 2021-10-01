Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision on QEII south of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision on QEII south of Edmonton' RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian collision on QEII south of Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: A portion of the QEII highway was closed south of Edmonton Friday morning, after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Leduc.

Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened Friday morning south of Edmonton, which led to the closure of a portion of the highway.

RCMP said they received a call around 6:45 a.m. about the collision involving a pedestrian on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway (Highway 2), south of the Highway 2A exit.

The northbound lanes of the QEII were closed at Glen Park Road, which is about seven kilometres south of Leduc.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update around 8:30 a.m., RCMP said traffic was being diverted off the QEII at Glen Park Road.

The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for the next several hours, according to police.

Several emergency vehicles were on scene Friday morning and RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area.

Leduc RCMP’s integrated traffic unit and an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate.

RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision along the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near the Millet exit south of Leduc Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision along the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near the Millet exit south of Leduc Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Global News
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision along the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near the Millet exit south of Leduc Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision along the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near the Millet exit south of Leduc Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Global News
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision along the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near the Millet exit south of Leduc Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision along the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near the Millet exit south of Leduc Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
