Police looking for suspect after sexual assault of young girl in Parkland County

Parkland RCMP have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl this past summer.

On June 29, police received a report of a sexual assault in a parking lot off Highway 16A.

According to police, a young girl was approached by a man who tried to flirt with her.

“She tried to end the conversation but the male continued to get closer to her and then grabbed her groin area,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The man ran off when the girl screamed, police said.

Police described the man as having short brown hair and brown eyes. He had “notable acne scarring” on his face and his teeth were in poor condition.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Parkland County is directly west of Edmonton, Alta.