RCMP investigate deadly crash on Parkland County highway

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP said it is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 16A in Parkland County on Monday.

Police did not say when the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved but said it unfolded near Range Road 20.

In a news release issued shortly after 8 p.m., the RCMP said traffic was being rerouted around the site of the crash to allow rescue crews and investigators to do their work

They did not say when the highway was expected to reopen.

Advertisement

Related News RCMP say highway crash east of Okotoks sends 4 people to hospital