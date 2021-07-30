Menu

Traffic

RCMP say highway crash east of Okotoks sends 4 people to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 10:30 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Okotoks, Alta., sent four people to hospital on Friday.

The RCMP said officers were called to Highway 2 and 370 Avenue E. at 5:19 p.m. They said investigators believe one vehicle was trying to cross Highway 2 when it was T-boned by another vehicle.

The driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious condition although they were expected to survive.

Three other victims were taken to hospital by ground ambulance. Their condition was not disclosed.

Police did not say which victims were in which vehicle but said both vehicles had two occupants inside.

Late Friday afternoon, police said a portion of Highway 2 near the scene of the collision would be shut down for some time.

Alberta RCMP tagTraffic tagSTARS Air Ambulance tagHighway 2 tagSerious collision tagSerious Crash tagOkotoks RCMP tag

