RCMP seeks tips as they investigate deadly hit and run in Fox Lake

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on a fatal hit and run in Fox Lake, Alta., over the weekend to contact them as they work to track down the driver involved.

At about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, Mounties were told about an unresponsive man who was found in a ditch in the northern Alberta community.

“The initial investigation indicates that the 29-year-old male of Fox Lake had been struck by a vehicle near Riverside Road and succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Fox Lake RCMP detachment at 780-659-2081, or to call there local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

