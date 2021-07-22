Menu

Crime

RCMP seeks tips as they investigate deadly hit and run in Fox Lake

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 7:15 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on a fatal hit and run in Fox Lake, Alta., over the weekend to contact them as they work to track down the driver involved.

At about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, Mounties were told about an unresponsive man who was found in a ditch in the northern Alberta community.

“The initial investigation indicates that the 29-year-old male of Fox Lake had been struck by a vehicle near Riverside Road and succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Fox Lake RCMP detachment at 780-659-2081, or to call there local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

