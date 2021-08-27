Menu

August 27 2021 5:35pm
01:42

Man arrested and charged for sexual assault of 12 year old

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the sexual assault of a child on Granville Island. Reporter Emily Lazatin has the latest.

