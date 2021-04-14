Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
April 14 2021 9:40am
01:25

Saskatoon softball coach charged with child sexual abuse

A Saskatoon softball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a child. Kyle Benning has more on what the local and provincial ball organizations are telling parents.

Advertisement

Video Home