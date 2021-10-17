Montreal baker scores sweet victory in Food Network cake competition

Send this page to someone via email

Kirsten Lund is back to business as usual, creating custom cakes for upcoming weddings and birthdays, emboldened by a feeling of sweet victory.

“We won the $10,000, we won the title of Big Bake Champion, so it was an awesome feeling,” the self-employed baker said.

Lund and her team beat fellow contestants in the Food Network’s larger-than-life baking competition series, The Big Bake Halloween episode.

Lund, who has made thousand of cakes out of her home in Mirabel for her business Cakes by Kirsten, told Global News she entered the competition to challenge herself.

“It was honestly such a really cool experience,” she said. “Like, if we didn’t win, I was still so happy with our cake and I was so proud of my teammates – that we actually got a cake standing in five hours, which is insane.”

Story continues below advertisement

The episode’s theme was monster babies. Lund and her two former colleagues created a larger-than-life baby Frankenstein cake, with a gooey-green potion, and jack-in-the-box Frankenstein’s bride.

“We have like a kind of little joke going on in our team that we all just blacked out because we don’t remember half of it. It goes by so fast and it’s just go, go, go,” she said.

The competition was even stressful for her family since Lund could not tell them the outcome until the show aired. They watched the episode together.

“It was just phenomenal,” her father Henrik Lund said holding back tears. “The emotion that we all had, you know … she actually did it. Our little girl did it, you know?”

Her family loved the scary-yet-sweet cake. So did the judges, especially when it came to eating the peanut butter and jelly chocolate cake.

“It’s so playful, the fondant work is tidy and neat,” said judge Harry Eastwood.

Global News first met Lund in 2016 when she won the title of most reputable cake artist in an international competition. Since then her career has taken off.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s nothing that she can’t do. The imagination she has and she actually produces it. It’s awesome,” said her dad.

Lund is looking to enter more competitions in the future. For now, though, she’s planning on using her portion of the prize money on a well-earned vacation to Greece.