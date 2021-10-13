Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
October 13 2021 4:07pm
04:29

Tech talk: Spooky tech gadgets for Halloween

Tech expert Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media shows off some cool lighting effects that will turn your home into a haunted house this Halloween.

Advertisement

Video Home