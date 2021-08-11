Helicopter pilot charged after landing in middle of Sask. town to buy ice cream cake

Send this page to someone via email

It was almost like a scene out of a movie when residents watched a helicopter land in the middle of a Saskatchewan town to purchase an ice cream cake.

According to a Wednesday news release from RCMP, police in Tisdale, Sask., received a call on July 31 at around 5 p.m. that a helicopter had landed in a busy parking lot on 101st Street.

Witnesses saw the helicopter land and blow dust and debris throughout the area, which is surrounded by middle and high schools, businesses and an aquatic centre, police said.

Officers determined that the helicopter did not land for an emergency, but rather for a passenger to hop out and buy an ice cream cake at the Dairy Queen in town.

RCMP found out the 34-year-old pilot from Leroy, Sask., was licensed to pilot the chopper and had landed in an illegal location. His name was not released.

Police charged him with one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft on Aug. 4.

His court date is set for Sept. 7 in Melfort, Sask.