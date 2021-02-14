Widow of WWII vet brings cake to veterans hospital to mark his 98th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Louise Langlois Solkin, the widow of the late Second World War veteran Wolf Solkin, brought cake to Ste. Anne’s Hospital on Friday to celebrate what would have been his 98th birthday.

Solkin, who passed away on Feb. 3, was the last surviving officer of Canada’s Algonquin regiment, which participated in liberating Europe from the Germans during the Second World War.

Solkin passed away at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, home to about 100 veterans, where he spent the last years of his life.

“It was so important to give thanks to the people that took care of him,” Solkin’s wife Louise said about bringing Costco cheesecake to the hospital on Friday to mark the day.

“The cheesecake was a tradition on his birthday, the 12th of February, every year. It was his favourite cake,” Louise said.

Solkin spent the last years of his life at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, where he was head of the patients’ committee.

Louise said it was important for her family to show the hospital staff their appreciation, “because they were key in helping my husband live so long.”

Solkin, an advocate for veterans’ rights and dignity, was “instrumental” in protecting the rights of veterans through the Ste-Anne Veterans Committee, said Kenneth Ouellet, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion, Quebec Command. “He championed their cause.”

Solkin’s daughter, Suzu Solkin, told Global News her family has “no idea how to truly express our gratitude for the care that was given” to her father in his last years.

“I’m sure he was looking at us, wherever he was, and saying, ‘Lou, you’re doing the right thing. I’m there with you,'” Louise added.

