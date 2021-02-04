Menu

Canada

‘An incredible Canadian’: Second World War veteran, advocate Wolf Solkin passes away

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Click to play video '97-year-old veteran Wolf Solkin has died at Montreal’s Ste-Anne’s veteran’s hospital' 97-year-old veteran Wolf Solkin has died at Montreal’s Ste-Anne’s veteran’s hospital
WATCH: Wolf William Solkin was the local voice for veterans who felt that they were not being given adequate care. He was the driving force behind a class action lawsuit against the government for the handling of veteran care in Quebec and had been recently outspoken about COVID-19 and the elderly. Global's Gloria Henriquez has more.

There are so many words being used to describe Wolf Solkin.

“An incredible Canadian, an incredible veterans’ advocate and he was a special man,” said Jill Greenwood, a friend Solkin made on social media.

But one word often comes up: selfless.

“I wish the world had many more of him,” said Alex Sándor Czank, another friend.

Solkin passed away in his sleep on Feb. 3 at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, just a few days before his 98th birthday.

Throughout his life, Solkin often put himself on the line in order to help others.

He was the last surviving member of Canada’s Algonquin regiment that participated in liberating Europe from German invasion during the Second World War.

Click to play video 'Second World War veteran honoured on Remembrance Day for helping others' Second World War veteran honoured on Remembrance Day for helping others
Second World War veteran honoured on Remembrance Day for helping others – Nov 11, 2020

“’NE-KAH-NE-TAH’ — let us lead — is the Motto of The Algonquin Regiment, and to that, Wolf always held true,” said Tim Chambers, a former member of the Royal Montreal Regiment and a friend of Solkin.

“He could not sit back and do nothing. He is among the last of a rare breed of those willing to take a stand. I will miss him.”

Most recently, Solkin was a fearless advocate for veterans’ rights and dignity.

Trending Stories

“He was very vocal through many advocacy groups on Facebook and just with his iPad and his ‘one working finger,’ he would say, he would share his love and support to all of our veterans,” Greenwood said.

Read more: WW2 veteran living at Ste. Anne’s Hospital praises front-line workers, denounces management

Solkin spent the last years of his life at Ste. Anne’s Hospital, where he was head of the patients committee.

The hospital is home to around 100 veterans.

“With the Ste-Anne Veterans Committee, he championed their cause and was instrumental in protecting their rights,” said Kenneth R. Ouellet, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion, Quebec Command.

“His devotion to the veteran community will sorely be missed.”

Read more: Veteran seeks class-action lawsuit over ‘disastrous’ transfer of Ste. Anne’s Hospital

After the hospital was transferred from federal to provincial management, Solkin noticed a decline in service, so he took on a class action lawsuit that is still underway.

“Wolf’s legacy will, I hope, include the successful conclusion to the protracted suit,” said Chambers, who is also involved in the suit.

“The torch must now be picked up by others and it will be.”

As tributes pour in on social media, those who knew him remarked how Solkin never liked the attention.

“Absolutely, he didn’t really like the spotlight,” said Sándor Czank.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa agrees.

“He would really, really have hated to make a big deal out of it,” she said, stating she was hesitant to speak for that reason.

Click to play video 'World War Two veteran takes on one more battle' World War Two veteran takes on one more battle
World War Two veteran takes on one more battle – Oct 31, 2018

Solkin’s life has left a deep impact on those he met along his path and Hawa says she wants his family to know that.

“I’m going to miss him. He was a really, really wonderful man,” Hawa said.

Veterans AffairsSte. Anne's Hospitalwolf solkinVeterans rightsAlgonquin regimentSte-Anne Hospital Class Action LawsuitSte-Anne Hospital Patients Committee
