Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Montreal depanneur says candy featured in ‘Squid Game’ is flying off shelves

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 6:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal depanneur says candy featured in ‘Squid Game’ is flying off the shelves' Montreal depanneur says candy featured in ‘Squid Game’ is flying off the shelves
WATCH: A Montreal depanneur owner is hopping on the Squid Game trend. He is selling dalgona featured in the show and it’s flying off the shelves. The Korean-Canadian makes the sweet treat himself and is shocked to see how popular Korean culture is becoming in North America. Olivia O'Malley reports.

Customers were racing to Claude & Claudette depanneur in Saint-Henri on Saturday morning to buy the internet’s latest food trend, dalgona. One hour after opening, the Korean candy, selling for $1.99, was almost sold out.

“I posted on Instagram and Facebook, it just blew up,” said Claude & Claudette depanneur owner Robert Kim, who admitted that he didn’t expect the response.

“It’s amazing,” he said.

Kim and his wife made a dozen to sell after binge-watching Squid Game on Netflix.

The Korean-language series is a violent-thriller in which an indebted group of people are tricked to compete in classic children’s games with a deadly twist. In the third episode, participants are tasked with cutting shapes out of dalgona.

Read more: Korean internet provider sues Netflix over ‘Squid Game’ traffic surge

Story continues below advertisement

Kim said the streaming sensation has brought back cherished childhood memories of growing up in South Korea — but without the deadly twist.

He told Global News that he used to eat dalgona in front of his elementary school. They then would play the game with dalgona “like an episode.”

The nostalgic Korean street food has even turned into a trending TikTok challenge. Users combine sugar and baking soda to make dalgona, then attempt to cut out the shape using a sewing needle. Kim describes the two-ingredient treat as crunchy, sweet and unique.

“There’s nothing like that here,” said Kim.

According to Netflix, Squid Game is on track to be its most-watched original series. University of Toronto associate professor of East Asian popular cultures, Michelle Cho, said the influence of the streaming giant cannot be understated.

“There’s a kind of synergistic effect in the way that South Korean media and popular culture are becoming just more popular with audiences in Canada,” said Cho.

Read more: Hollywood production workers vote to authorize 1st-ever strike

She added that Squid Game is the latest entry in a wave of Korean culture, including K-beauty and Korean food, that’s having a moment in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim has owned depanneur Claude & Claudette for 26 years. He only recently started stocking shelves with Korean products including his wife’s homemade kimchi. He says, like the dalgona, which he will be making again, customers can’t get enough of it.

“It’s getting so popular, I’m so proud to be Korean-Canadian,” said Kim.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagCanada tagNetflix tagTikTok challenge tagDalgona tagsquid game tagKorean Culture tagdalgona challenge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers