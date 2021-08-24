Menu

Canada

Netflix series ‘Motel Makeover’ premiered in Prince Edward County Monday

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 7:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Netflix series Motel Makeover premiered in Prince Edward County Monday night' Netflix series Motel Makeover premiered in Prince Edward County Monday night
WATCH: The series stars Sarah Sklash and April Brown started their motel business venture in Prince Edward County.

Prince Edward County’s Mustang Drive-In served as the backdrop for the unveiling of the new Netflix series called Motel Makeover.

The roughly 200 people in attendance for the series launch got to watch the first two episodes of the new show on the drive-in’s big screen.

The six half hour episodes follow entrepreneurs April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they try to renovate and breathe new life into a motel they purchased in Sauble Beach.

Read more: Drive-in party hi-lights for “Motel Makeover”

The show was shot in 2020 and follows the two women as they deal with budget costs and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re sharing the behind the scenes, pandemic, filming a television show, largest renovation we’ve ever taken on so you really see lots of laughs, lots of tears, lots of hard work,” said Sklash at the show’s premiere Monday night.

The two have been friends for the better part of two decades.

Brown used to work for a public relations firm and Sklash was a provincial government employee when they decided to make a career change in 2016 and bought their first motel in Prince Edward County.

That motel was called the Sportsman and Brown says it was aimed at anglers.

“We saw it as an opportunity to transform it to like the next it spot for millennials travelling to wine country,” Brown told Global Kingston.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning previews the brand new Netflix series MOTEL MAKEOVER' Global News Morning previews the brand new Netflix series MOTEL MAKEOVER
Global News Morning previews the brand new Netflix series MOTEL MAKEOVER

The pair say they try to reflect the region where each motel is located.

“In Sauble Beach it’s famous for the most amazing sunsets and so lets take some inspiration from that, for our colour pallet, for the vibe, all very sunset, sun faded retro beach colours,” said Sklash

Brown says the motels are both very individualistic and their motel in Prince Edward County has it’s own unique look and feel.

“The first motel is very 1960’s, Palm Springs, statement wallpaper, neon signs it’s really centred around a wine country experience.” said Brown.

Motel Makeover starts streaming on Netflix in 190 countries on Aug. 25.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagnews tagNetflix tagPremier tagPrince Edward County tagStreaming tagSeries tagMotel Makeover tagMustang Drive-In tag

