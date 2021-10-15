Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 496 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial case total to 593,933.

Of the 496 new cases recorded, the data showed 280 were unvaccinated people, 20 were partially vaccinated people, 162 were fully vaccinated people and for 34 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 74 cases were recorded in Toronto, 60 in Peel Region, 40 in Ottawa and in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,809 as two more deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 29,762 vaccines (10,338 for a first shot and 19,424 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 82.7 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, 580,150 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,974.

The seven-day average is now at 465, down 11 from the previous day.

The government said 35,905 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 14,870 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.4 per cent on Friday. Last week, test positivity was at 1.8 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 265 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 11 from the previous day) with 163 patients in intensive care units (up by five) and 134 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by five).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 97 were unvaccinated, nine were partially vaccinated and 37 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 81 were unvaccinated while seven were partially vaccinated and fifteen were fully vaccinated.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 677 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Friday, Ontario reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 69 among students and eight among staff with three cases not identified. The data was collected between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

There are 1,282 active infections among both students and staff.

Three schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

