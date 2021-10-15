SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontarians can begin downloading QR codes for COVID-19 vaccine passport based on birth month

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 7:56 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario COVID-19 vaccine verification app now available for download' Ontario COVID-19 vaccine verification app now available for download
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine verification app now available for download.

Starting Friday and into the weekend, Ontario residents will be able to download their QR codes to be used as proof of vaccination for entering non-essential businesses.

The Ontario government has divided access on its website based on birth month.

  • People born in January, February, March or April can get their codes Friday, Oct. 15
  • People born in May, June, July or August can get their codes Saturday, Oct. 16
  • People born in September, October, November or December can get their codes starting Sunday, Oct. 17

For residents who miss their day, officials said to try again on or after Oct. 18 as the website will be open to any birth month.

A sample of Ontario’s QR code certification. View image in full screen
A sample of Ontario’s QR code certification. Global News

Read more: Ontario’s digital COVID-19 vaccine passport app now available to download for businesses

To download the QR codes, for those eligible on the select dates based on birthday months, Ontarians will need to go through the prompts on the government website and provide their 10-digit health card number, the nine characters on the back of the Green health cards, date of birth and postal code. Those who still have a red and white health card will need to call the provincial vaccine contact centre.

The QR codes will act as barcodes that can easily be scannable by businesses.

On Thursday, the province released its QR scanning app Verify Ontario, which is meant for businesses and organizations to use to check QR codes for fully vaccinated patrons as part of the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certification.

The government indicated the QR code contains a person’s name, date of birth, vaccine manufacturer, lots and dose dates, the jurisdiction for vaccine administration and information and specifications that follow SMART Health Card standards.

For business and staff who are scanning the QR codes the app will display one of three colours.

  • Green checkmark indicates the vaccine certificate is valid and meets Ontario’s requirements for entry.
  • Yellow “!” caution sign indicates there is a problem. The QR code could be issued by another province/country that uses a different type of QR code, or made by a third-party service not associated with the Ontario government. Alternatively, staff can try again by wipe their camera lens, ask the visitor to increase phone brightness, zoom in or adjust camera angle and try again.
  • Red “X” indicates the vaccine certificate is invalid and does not meet Ontario’s requirements for entry.

For those who choose to print QR codes, officials said the receipt must be visually readable and must be large enough to be scanned.

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 has been made mandatory to enter indoor dining, gyms, theatres, clubs, large sports and concert venues among other settings.

Premier Doug Ford previously said the app and QR codes would replace the former digital version by Oct. 22.

Ford and members of his government will officially unveil the app and QR codes Friday at a news conference set for 11 a.m. Global News will livestream that here.

