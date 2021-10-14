Ontario’s digital COVID-19 vaccine passport app now available to download

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s new digital app to verify a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status is now available to download.

The app quietly appeared in the Apple and Google app stores on Thursday. The Ford government previously said the app would be put into use on Oct. 22, but officials didn’t confirm when it would be available to download.

A provincial government source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told Global News the Ford government will officially unveil the app on Friday at a news conference.

The app will be primarily used by businesses and organizations to scan QR codes of fully vaccinated patrons. Those QR codes will be provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health, similar to the process for vaccination receipts.

While the digital service will be available on Oct. 22, people will still have the option of showing their original vaccination receipts.

