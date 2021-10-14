SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario’s digital COVID-19 vaccine passport app now available to download

By Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario businesses still waiting for digital vaccine passport details a week before launch' Ontario businesses still waiting for digital vaccine passport details a week before launch
WATCH ABOVE: With just nine days to go before the Ontario government launches the digital version of its vaccine certificate, the app is still MIA. Businesses say they want time to get familiar with the program before it begins, but the province will only say that’s coming “soon.” Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario’s new digital app to verify a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status is now available to download.

The app quietly appeared in the Apple and Google app stores on Thursday. The Ford government previously said the app would be put into use on Oct. 22, but officials didn’t confirm when it would be available to download.

A provincial government source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told Global News the Ford government will officially unveil the app on Friday at a news conference.

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

The app will be primarily used by businesses and organizations to scan QR codes of fully vaccinated patrons. Those QR codes will be provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health, similar to the process for vaccination receipts.

While the digital service will be available on Oct. 22, people will still have the option of showing their original vaccination receipts.

More to come.

