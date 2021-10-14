SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario to announce plan for exiting Step 3 next week, lifting more capacity limits

By Gabby Rodrigues & Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'Anger grows over Ontario government’s capacity restrictions' Anger grows over Ontario government’s capacity restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: Anger grows over Ontario government’s capacity restrictions.

Sources tell Global News the Ontario government will announce plans to exit Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan late next week.

A source, not authorized to speak publicly, said the first phase of the plan will determine when capacity limits can be lifted for the remaining venues, such as restaurants, that are already under a proof-of-vaccination policy.

A revised plan is expected late next week that will be a pathway to exiting the Roadmap to Reopen in Ontario, the source said.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is expected to give a weekly COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Last Thursday, Moore announced plans for Thanksgiving and Halloween but made no mention of capacity limits.

Read more: COVID-19 — Ontario lifts capacity limits for theatres, venues; restaurants, gyms among those left out

Story continues below advertisement

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend, on Friday, the government lifted capacity limits for cinemas, theatres, spectator sports venues, concert venues, meeting and event spaces, horse racing and car racing tracks. These venues were allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity as of Saturday.

For those venues, the government said it made the changes based on high vaccination levels, stable public health indicators and the vaccine certificate requirements that took effect last month.

The province came up with a three-step plan in the spring/summer for reopening. Ontario has been in Step 3 since July 16.

Read more: ‘Just doesn’t make sense’ — Guelph restaurateur wants capacity restrictions loosened

According to the provincial website on “moving beyond the roadmap,” the majority of public health measures from Step 3 will be lifted. This includes removing capacity limits, removing limits for social gatherings and organized public events, and removing requirements such as active screening of patrons and workers.

However, it also states a small number of measures will remain in place, for example, masking, passive screening such as signage, collecting patron contact information and a safety plan.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagcapacity limits tagOntario capacity limits tagStep 3 Ontario tagcapacity limits ontario tagontario restaurants and bars tagresaturants and bars tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers