Crime

Police cruiser struck as pickup truck flees in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 4:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a pickup truck struck a cruiser as it fled from police in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.

They say officers attempted to pull the truck over for a traffic stop near Lester Street and Columbia Street West at around 2:40 p.m.

Read more: Man in custody after 3 women assaulted in downtown Kitchener in ‘hate-motivated incident’: police

Police say the truck did not stop, hitting the cruiser as it fled the scene.

It was last spotted on Columbia Street West heading towards Phillip Street.

There were no injures reported as a result of the incident.

Read more: Police arrest 2nd Cambridge man in connection with gun-related incident in Preston

Story continues below advertisement

Police are describing the suspect vehicle as an early to mid-2000s Ford F-150.

They are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

