Crime

Man in custody after 3 women assaulted in downtown Kitchener in ‘hate-motivated incident’: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 4:15 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with what they are describing as a “hate-motivated incident.”

They say three women were walking down King Street in downtown Kitchener when a stranger approached them and assaulted them.

The man took off before police could arrive but he was tracked down and arrested near the crime scene.
He is facing multiple charges including assault, strangulation, utter threats, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

The women were left with minor injuries as a result of the incident and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A police spokesperson says it being described as a hate-motivated incident as the assailant was allegedly “targeting females.”

