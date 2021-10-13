Menu

Weather

5 to 10 cm of snow possible for parts of Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 1:54 pm
A Colorado low tracking through the eastern Prairies will bring a wintery mix of weather to parts of southern and central Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
A Colorado low tracking through the eastern Prairies will bring a wintery mix of weather to parts of southern and central Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

A wintery mix of weather is heading for most of southern and central Saskatchewan, but any snow accumulation won’t stick around for long.

Environment Canada says a Colorado low is tracking through the eastern Prairies, bringing much-needed precipitation to the region.

Up to 30 mm of rain is expected through Thursday for areas close to the Manitoba border.

Read more: It’s never too early to prepare for a Saskatchewan winter. Here’s how

The agency said some of the precipitation could come as snow as temperatures fall toward the freezing mark.

Localized and potentially rapid accumulations of five to 10 cm of snow will be possible overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said the Regina region will bear the brunt of any snow.

“The heaviest amounts of snow are likely in the Regina area with lesser amounts moving outward toward Saskatoon and beyond Moose Jaw,” Quinlan said.

Environment Canada said the combination of snow, rain and near-freezing temperatures will result in quickly changing and rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Visibility may be reduced at times, and the heavier, wet snow could affect tree branches and power lines, the agency cautioned.

Read more: Extreme snowstorm response plan approved by Saskatoon city councillors

Any snow that does accumulate will not stick around long.

Quinlan said mild ground conditions and a rise in temperatures later on Thursday will melt most of the snow.

“The precipitation won’t last on the ground long in areas that it does begin to accumulate with daytime highs returning to the teens by the weekend,” he said.

