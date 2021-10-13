Dashcam video sought in fatal crash with slow-moving farm vehicle in Delta

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Delta are seeking video footage of a slow-moving farm vehicle involved in a fatal collision earlier this month.

The vehicle was travelling north on Highway 17A around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Eight minutes later, a woman driving north along the 4500 block of the highway crashed into the rear of the farm vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

“Police are searching for any drivers with dashcam footage who were also travelling northbound at that time, or witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police,” police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said.

“This is the area of Highway 17A that is essentially right across from Delta city hall (sic).” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is the area of Highway 17A that is essentially right across from Delta city hall (sic)."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of the events leading up to it is asked to call 604-946-4411.