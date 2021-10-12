Highway 1 to be closed to public, RCMP to focus on aggressive drivers on alternate routes

Send this page to someone via email

The Kicking Horse Canyon project will force the closure of Highway 1, rerouting an estimated 10,000 drivers a day through lesser-travelled routes.

From Oct. 12 to Dec.1, Highway 1 east of Golden, B.C., will be closed to the public and re-routed through Highway 93 and Highway 95. That, Columbia Valley Mounties said in a Tuesday press release, is cause for them to focus on “enhancing the safety of travellers in the comings months.”

Read more: More snow expected on highway passes in and around the Okanagan

“Columbia Valley RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol offices in Golden and Cranbrook will be ensuring that their visible presence makes the highway safer for everyone. Police officers will be paying particular attention to aggressive driving and speed limits on both stretch of roads,” RCMP said.

1:02 Construction begins next week on notorious stretch of Highway 1 Construction begins next week on notorious stretch of Highway 1 – Apr 8, 2021

RCMP said the public can stay safer by allowing themselves plenty of time for their travels, have the required tires for their vehicles, and an emergency preparedness bag in case of further closure.

“There (have) been many reports of dangerous driving to the RCMP during the various stages of the recent re-routing and police will be enhancing their presence on the highway to ensure of the public’s safety and to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act,” Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Detachment Commander of the Columbia Valley RCMP said in a press release.

“With the ever-changing road conditions in mountainous terrain, we are asking the public to be mindful on the road and be prepared in case of delays.”

The Kicking Horse Canyon, located just east of Golden, is one of the most rugged and scenic sections to be found on the Trans-Canada Highway.

1:52 Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C. Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C – Apr 11, 2021

As a tourist and commercial transportation corridor, the highway carries more than 10,000 vehicles daily during the summer. While the mix varies by season, up to 30 per cent of the traffic consists of commercial vehicles moving millions of dollars in goods to serve interprovincial and international trade.

Three phases of work have transformed 21 kilometres of the narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern four-lane, 100 km/h standard.

0:47 Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video – Jul 20, 2020

Construction of the fourth and final phase to complete the remaining – and most difficult – 4.8 kilometres is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24.

This project is part of the comprehensive Highway 1 – Kamloops to Alberta – Four Laning Program. The challenge of this work is substantial and will involve significant traffic disruptions ranging from 20-minute stoppages to overnight closures and even multi-day closures during off-peak shoulder season.

For further information regarding the Kicking Horse Canyon project, please consult the following site: kickinghorsecanyon.ca