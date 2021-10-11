Families spend Thanksgiving Day at McMillan Farms in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Picking the perfect pumpkin at Kelowna’s McMillan Farms is a treasured tradition in the Okanagan, even more so amid the pandemic.

“We’ve been doing this for five years now and it’s been awesome being able to come out here and everything even though it’s been affected by the pandemic,” said Nikki Parrotta, visitor.

“We can still make it such a family tradition and McMillan‘s done an amazing job of making this still available for everybody.”

Families can catch a hayride, find the best carving pumpkin, meet farm animals, get lost in a maze and also get that perfect family photo.

“We’re definitely thankful for family and good times with our family and loved ones,” said Rob Hillis, visitor.

“We obviously love living where we do but you can really appreciate how awesome it is to live here when you’re hunkered down here,” said Tracey Hillis, visitor.

This is the second pandemic Thanksgiving and operators are hoping they can offer families visiting a small escape from the circumstances.

“It seems like people are all looking for an outdoor thing to do, with the weather cooperating, it’s been great to see a lot of families coming out and to spend time with us,” said Ron McMillan, McMillan Farms.

One of the top events is the slingshot, where you can hurl a gourd at a target.

“I let go really hard so It could blow up,” said Elijah, five years old.

Kids could also bounce around on the bounce pad.

“We are having fun as a family doing all the fun things you can do on McMillan Farms, checking out the pumpkins, checking out the tractors, checking out the jump pad, slingshot, doing all the fun things,” said Leanne Westergaard, visitor.

And of course, choosing an orange canvas to carve.

“We picked pumpkins and we’re gonna go to the horses when we’re leaving,” said Maralyn, four years old.

McMillan Farms will be open for families to enjoy until Oct. 31 and buying a ticket online ahead of time is strongly encouraged.