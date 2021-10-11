Friendship Inn volunteers serve up hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Friendship Inn in Saskatoon served up its annual Thanksgiving meal to those in need on Monday.

Manager of development and engagement, Laura Herman, said they run 365 days a year so the biggest difference is the food.

“Today will be a day just like every other day here at the Friendship Inn, just a little bit of an extra special meal,” she said.

“We’re expecting to serve about 1,000 meals over the course of the day today.”

Herman said the Friendship Inn has been consistent with COVID-19 protocols and making sure everyone feels welcome.

“We have folks in the dining room, they’re seated one person per table, with the exception of families with young children who come in. And of course, we’ll happily seat those folks together,” she said.

“There are lots of folks who might be alone in our city, have nowhere to go, not necessarily have the means to create a Thanksgiving dinner for themselves or for their family.

“It’s just really important for us to be able to create a community dining table here at the Friendship Inn, to welcome everybody.”

While grateful for donations and the volunteers, Herman said the need doesn’t stop after Thanksgiving Day at the community organization.

“We’re very grateful to the community who reaches out and shares food donations, financial donations with us just to be able to make it all happen,” she said.

“We are always looking for financial support, for volunteer support from the community to make the Friendship Inn run 365 five days of the year. We serve breakfast and lunch.”

