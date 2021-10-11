Menu

Sports

Tiger-Cats, Argonauts set for Thanksgiving feast

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 11, 2021 5:00 am

Football fans in Steeltown are ready for a Thanksgiving feast.

On the menu – two massive points for the winner of Monday’s holiday clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts.

The two arch-rivals are separated by two points in the Canadian Football League‘s East Division, making the game at Tim Hortons Field the biggest of the season thus far.

Adding to the excitement are new provincial public health guidelines that allow for full capacity, however, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to attend the game.

“We want to thank the provincial government and our public health authorities for all of their efforts and guidance as we return safely to full capacity for events at Tim Hortons Field,” said Matt Afinec, president and CEO of the Tiger-Cats.

“The health and safety of our fans, players and everyone attending Tim Hortons Field has always been at the forefront. With that remaining our main focus, we’re excited about today’s announcement and look forward to returning to a full capacity moving forward.”

The Ticats will play without receiver Brandon Banks and cornerback Frankie Williams who have both landed on the team’s injured list.

Rookie Marcus Green will be counted upon to return kicks and punts on Monday.

CHML’s coverage of Monday’s game begins with the Pregame Show at 3 p.m., kickoff is at 4 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

A victory for Hamilton would push the Ticats into a first-place tie with Toronto with five games remaining in this year’s abbreviated season.

The Argos, who are fresh off a commanding 35-16 win over Ottawa on Wednesday, has a chance to move four points clear of the second-place Tiger-Cats with a victory.

Hamilton’s last game ended in heartbreak, a 23-20 overtime loss at home against Montreal in which the Alouettes rallied from a 14 point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Following Monday’s game, the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts will get a bye week.

