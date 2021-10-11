Tiger-Cats, Argonauts set for Thanksgiving feast

Send this page to someone via email

Football fans in Steeltown are ready for a Thanksgiving feast.

On the menu – two massive points for the winner of Monday’s holiday clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts.

The two arch-rivals are separated by two points in the Canadian Football League‘s East Division, making the game at Tim Hortons Field the biggest of the season thus far.

Story continues below advertisement

Adding to the excitement are new provincial public health guidelines that allow for full capacity, however, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to attend the game.

“We want to thank the provincial government and our public health authorities for all of their efforts and guidance as we return safely to full capacity for events at Tim Hortons Field,” said Matt Afinec, president and CEO of the Tiger-Cats.

“The health and safety of our fans, players and everyone attending Tim Hortons Field has always been at the forefront. With that remaining our main focus, we’re excited about today’s announcement and look forward to returning to a full capacity moving forward.”

The Ticats will play without receiver Brandon Banks and cornerback Frankie Williams who have both landed on the team’s injured list.

Rookie Marcus Green will be counted upon to return kicks and punts on Monday.

CHML’s coverage of Monday’s game begins with the Pregame Show at 3 p.m., kickoff is at 4 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

4:29 Bombers work to further reconciliation with orange jerseys Bombers work to further reconciliation with orange jerseys

A victory for Hamilton would push the Ticats into a first-place tie with Toronto with five games remaining in this year’s abbreviated season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Argos, who are fresh off a commanding 35-16 win over Ottawa on Wednesday, has a chance to move four points clear of the second-place Tiger-Cats with a victory.

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

View image in full screen Toronto Argonauts. Toronto Argonauts

Hamilton’s last game ended in heartbreak, a 23-20 overtime loss at home against Montreal in which the Alouettes rallied from a 14 point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Following Monday’s game, the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts will get a bye week.