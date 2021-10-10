Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

‘Field of Screams’ maze haunts O’Keefe Ranch with zombie apocalypse theme

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Zombies haunt Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch with annual Field of Screams event' Zombies haunt Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch with annual Field of Screams event
The annual haunted corn maze event in Vernon called Field of Screams is well underway putting people in the Halloween spirit. Sydney Morton shows us a peek at the frightening event.

Terror looms at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch now that the ghastly ghouls and zombies have descended upon it for the annual “Field of Screams.”

“Maze one under the umbrella of the zombie apocalypse is an old abandoned amusement park and in there you were going to find scary, wild psychotic clowns, a ringmaster who tells stories on the fly, a ticket master who decides what your fate is and a whole bunch of other surprises including crawling riddlers and a levitating Cheshire Cat,” said Matt Brown, Field of Screams creative director.

Screams fill the air four nights a week on the approximately ten acres of land that have been turned into a zombie wasteland where fear lurks around every corner.

Read more: Kelowna’s Post Modern Connection release two singles ahead of debut EP

“We know that they are going at it, the actors are working very, very hard for you and people have said that the sets this year are a lot more elaborate, they are a lot more lost than they’ve ever been,” said Brown.

Story continues below advertisement

The cast let their creativity run as wild as the creatures that run through the night.

Read more: B.C. wines: Annual grape harvest well underway in Okanagan

“People love coming back for the event because they know we will do anything that we can to push it to the very edge of their fear while still maintaining deep down that we are doing this event while keeping people safe,” said Brown.

The Field of Screams runs Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 30. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagnews tagVernon tagCorn maze tagO'Keefe Ranch tagField of Screams tagHaunted Corn Maze tagActors Wanted tagHiring Actors taghorror house tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers