‘Field of Screams’ maze haunts O’Keefe Ranch with zombie apocalypse theme

Terror looms at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch now that the ghastly ghouls and zombies have descended upon it for the annual “Field of Screams.”

“Maze one under the umbrella of the zombie apocalypse is an old abandoned amusement park and in there you were going to find scary, wild psychotic clowns, a ringmaster who tells stories on the fly, a ticket master who decides what your fate is and a whole bunch of other surprises including crawling riddlers and a levitating Cheshire Cat,” said Matt Brown, Field of Screams creative director.

Screams fill the air four nights a week on the approximately ten acres of land that have been turned into a zombie wasteland where fear lurks around every corner.

“We know that they are going at it, the actors are working very, very hard for you and people have said that the sets this year are a lot more elaborate, they are a lot more lost than they’ve ever been,” said Brown.

The cast let their creativity run as wild as the creatures that run through the night.

“People love coming back for the event because they know we will do anything that we can to push it to the very edge of their fear while still maintaining deep down that we are doing this event while keeping people safe,” said Brown.

The Field of Screams runs Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 30. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.ca.