‘Field of Screams’ maze in Vernon transports patrons to zombie apocolypse

Rows of corn at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch have been transformed into a horrific scene.

“Once they get up to the very, very front gate, they have one of four doors that they will go through because we have four mazes this year,” said Field of Screams creative director Matt Brown.

“After they go through the door, they’re on their own to go through the maze that they’ve chosen and along that way, they’ll come across scenes and themes that tie in with this year‘s overall theme, which is the zombie apocalypse.”

In past years, the corn maze has hosted horrific scenes from space to the battlefield. This year, they are going bigger and scarier.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their goal is to try to find their way out to go through; maybe a building, a house, a hospital, these are just some of the things that you’ll see this year at Field of Screams,” said Brown.

But they need actors to bring the maniacal nightmare to life.

“We are looking for people that are available for all 17 nights,” said Brown.

Read more: Penticton art exhibit explores feminism and activism

“We realize that’s a big commitment, so we do take part-time actors as well, so we have a schedule that we will plug you in based on your availability.”

Applications to be an actor are still being accepted online and the Field of Screams will open to horrify the public once again from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30. To apply visit www.fosokanagan.com