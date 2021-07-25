Menu

Lifestyle

Community comes together for Kelowna’s Imagine Pandosy Art Festival

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 8:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Community comes together for Imagine Pandosy Art Festival' Community comes together for Imagine Pandosy Art Festival
You may have noticed some interesting fence posts popping up around Kelowna. Tt's part of a campaign to advertise the Imagine Pandosy Art Festival Sydney Morton has more.

The painted fence posts that have been popping up around Kelowna’s Pandosy Village neighbourhood are part of an advertising campaign for a new artist and crafter festival.

“Imagine Pandosy Art Festival is created to bring our community together,” said Paul Clark, organizer.

“To have people create pieces of art that they can bring to the festival to be donated eventually and be put up at Pandosy Waterfront Park.”

In the weeks leading up to the event, organizers are handing out fence painting kits, to get the community involved in the marketing campaign for the festival.

“The theme [of the festival] is colourful people so the first fence and the family that I’ve created is full of colour and then we have given out over 50 boards to the community to paint,” said Mary Meenagh, artist.
To request a board, e-mail art@klona.ca. The festival is also still accepting applications for artists and crafters — for more information about how to apply, visit www.imaginepandosy.org 

The Imagine Pandosy Art Festival will take place on August 15 at Sopa Square in Pandosy Village and on Grouse Street.

