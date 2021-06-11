Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prairie Sky School hosts Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 11:01 am
Prairie Sky School hosts festival celebrating Indigenous culture. - Dave Parsons / Global News Regina.
Prairie Sky School hosts festival celebrating Indigenous culture. - Dave Parsons / Global News Regina. Dave Parsons / Global News Regina

Prairie Sky School hosted in Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival on Thursday, a celebration of Indigenous heritage and practices with pow-wow dancing, field games and an exhibition of student art.

The celebration took place in Kinsmen Park, where Prairie Sky students enjoyed all the excitement of drumming, singing and dancing.

Read more: Creating a safe space for Indigenous peoples to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Regina

Dakota/Lakota artist, Holly Yuzicapi believes art creates a space for conversations to happen. Some of these dialogues focus on residential schools.

Trending Stories

“So now we have a younger population learning about it and hopefully, it inspires a different kind of respect in the future,” she said.

Read more: Land-based learning links curriculum with Indigenous culture

Story continues below advertisement

Yuzicapi is a residential school survivor herself, and says that the Prairie Sky School has a unique approach in educating their students about history.

To her, this art project was an opportunity to give the students an experience to share their own perspectives on issues such as residential schools.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagStudents tagArt tagFestival tagHeritage tagResidential School tagPrairie Sky School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers