Prairie Sky School hosts Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival

Prairie Sky School hosted in Indigenous Cultural Arts Festival on Thursday, a celebration of Indigenous heritage and practices with pow-wow dancing, field games and an exhibition of student art.

The celebration took place in Kinsmen Park, where Prairie Sky students enjoyed all the excitement of drumming, singing and dancing.

Dakota/Lakota artist, Holly Yuzicapi believes art creates a space for conversations to happen. Some of these dialogues focus on residential schools.

“So now we have a younger population learning about it and hopefully, it inspires a different kind of respect in the future,” she said.

Yuzicapi is a residential school survivor herself, and says that the Prairie Sky School has a unique approach in educating their students about history.

To her, this art project was an opportunity to give the students an experience to share their own perspectives on issues such as residential schools.