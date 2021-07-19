Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Vernon, B.C. parking lot to be transformed into cultural centre, fundraising campaign launched

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 8:06 pm
A rendering of one option for the Vernon Cultural Centre . View image in full screen
A rendering of one option for the Vernon Cultural Centre . Courtesy Dauna Kennedy

The Vernon Cultural Centre is closer to becoming a reality. The downtown building will be the new home of the Vernon Public Art Gallery, The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

The new building will also have a community space that will host performances for all to enjoy.

Read more: Dog helps save colt’s life in early morning rescue in Tappen, B.C.

It will be built on what is now a parking lot tucked between 31 and 30 streets, becoming a cultural hub in the heart of Vernon’s downtown core.

Dauna Kennedy, the executive director of the Vernon Public Art Gallery, has been working with the Regional District of the North Okanagan, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives the Vernon Association and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to bring the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre to life, and now the team is preparing to raise funds to make the dream a reality.

Story continues below advertisement
“We [The Vernon Public Art Gallery] have been trying for years to get into a new home,” said Kennedy.

Read more: Animal Food Bank over-extended with wildfire evacuee support

“Residents of Coldstream, Vernon and Areas B and C voted in 2018 to borrow up to $25 M for the Cultural Centre, and the next step towards the centre,” states a press release about the project.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan is also seeking senior government funding for the $39.5 M facility.”

A two-year fundraising campaign will be launched in September, called Together4Culture, to raise $5M for the centre.

While the fundraising team speeds to reach their financial goal, cars will be able to park on the future cultural hub in Vernon.

Click to play video: 'Brush fire in Vernon, B.C.' Brush fire in Vernon, B.C.
Brush fire in Vernon, B.C.
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagCulture tagVernon Public Art Gallery tagcultural hub tagCreating Community tagVernon Cultural Centre tagVernon Culture tagVernon Museum and Archives tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers