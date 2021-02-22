Students shine in exhibition at the Vernon Public Art Gallery

Send this page to someone via email

The future artists of the Okanagan are in the spotlight at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

Now the walls are filled with the art of students from School District 22.

“This is the next generation of artists here in Vernon,” said Kelsie Balehowsky, learning and community engagement curator at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

Now their pen, ink, paint and even wire masterpieces can be viewed by the public, instead of sitting on the edge of their desks.

“My piece in the art gallery is of Spock, I drew him as pointillism which is just a bunch of tiny dots made with ink,” said Amber Hooker, Vernon Senior Secondary student.

“I don’t really draw humans or humanoids but I thought I would challenge myself.”

Hooker’s portrait of Star Trek’s Spock took her more than 38 hours to create.

The annual student exhibition at the Vernon Public Art Gallery has been a tradition for more than 17 years.

“It’s important to support our local artists, whether they are two years old or 65 years old, and we like to provide opportunities for the community to engage with the artists,” said Balehowsky.

Vernon Senior Secondary teacher Elizabeth Allardice said this year’s exhibition is even more important than years past due to the pandemic.

“This show is a reminder how art brings us together, keeps us connected, gives us hope, and ultimately, and collectively, has the power to heal,” said Allardice.

For art teacher Simon Challan, the exhibition is a chance to let students’ creativity flourish.

“Students in an art class tend to do their work on the desks and sometimes that is the only place it sits,” said Challan, W.L. Seaton Secondary teacher.

But the exhibition is a chance for their work to shine.

W.L. Seaton Secondary student Morgan De Hrussoczy-Wirth is introducing himself to Vernon’s art world under his alias, ‘Moter’.

“It’s all done with acrylic paints, [and] there was some air brushing with some of the letters but I think it’s fair to say the letters are quite crisp,” said De Hrussoczy-Wirth.

“I tried to make the word ‘Moter’ the word on there very bold and keep it very central because it is essential for me as the artist.”

The Art and Soul Exhibition will be up until March 10 at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.