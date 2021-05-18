Regina’s Cathedral Village Arts Festival online for a second year in a row

Send this page to someone via email

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival is one of Regina’s largest festivals. It spans an entire week, hosts dozens of performances and large outdoor events, and attracts and entertains crowds upwards of 40,000 people.

This year, however, the festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary online due to the ongoing pandemic.

Vendors, artisans and musicians have all prepared their pieces to fit an online format.

Organizers also say there will be interactive art pieces being showcased in the Albert Street tunnel, such as murals as part of their legacy project.

Events and displays such as a virtual parade, a 50-50 raffle, a fence gallery, recyclable art, and participation videos for people to get involved with will be a part of the festival as well.

Story continues below advertisement

While Jefferson Wourms, Cathedral Village Arts Festival Chair, said he couldn’t say much about the interactive pieces since they’d like it to be a surprise for residents, he did say the planning committee is very “excited” to share it with the public.

“We’re trying to get people outside of their homes, as well as tuning into the digital festival,” Wourms explained.

Read more: Expect the unexpected at the 27th Cathedral Village Arts Festival

Wourms says since they actually had more than a few weeks to plan for a virtual festival this year in comparison to last year, those interested can expect to see more virtually this time around.

“We’re really trying to put art out there because we can’t gather so might as well try to give individuals in the city something to look at when they go through that tunnel under the bridge there,” he said.

Despite the current situation, organizers say they are maintaining their commitment to “inspiring and bringing joy” to the community.

The online festival will be taking place from May 24 to 29. You can learn more about the programming at www.cvaf.ca.

1:19 Regina restaurants, bars welcome back guests Regina restaurants, bars welcome back guests