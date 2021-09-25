Penticton art exhbit explores feminism and activism

With every brushstroke, Karla Avendaño is honouring women and the Egyptian goddess said to look over women, Hathor.

“Women matter. It’s funny that in this century we still have to be telling people that women are an important part of society but we do. We have to remind them,” said Avendaño.

“My exhibition is about empowering women and telling the world that we are here and we are an important part of society.”

In her first solo exhibition, Hathor: Goddess of Many Things, Avendaño introduces herself through bright colours and creative scenes, while also advocating for equal rights for women around the world.

Read more: Penticton Arts Council showcases 100 clay cats in art exhibit

“I am working on [a painting] right now and it’s called Finding My Voice,” said Avendaño.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a special piece because it’s an Afghan lady so it’s very special for me because of all the conflict that is happening in Afghanistan right now and I feel for these girls not knowing what the future is going to be.”

The artist is one of eight in residence at the Leir House Cultural Centre where she has developed her skills for the last year leading up to the exhibition.

“She brings such a fresh and unique energy and vibe to the Leir House as well so that’s really, really cool and just watching the trajectory of her art over the past year has been so wonderful to watch,” said Bethany Handfield, Penticton and District Community Arts Council administrator.

Hathor: Goddess of Many Things can be discovered Thursday to Sunday until Nov. 6 at the Leir House Cultural Centre.