Penticton, B.C. photography book records pandemic, floods and fires

Penticton, B.C.’s Mike Biden’s latest photography book is a love letter to the Okanagan Valley, first responders, and health-care workers for their work during the pandemic.

“I wanted to say thank you to the community for all these unsung heroes that we have, because a lot of them get missed, I feel, and they should be recognized,” said Biden.

Biden and his camera travel to the front lines of firefighting efforts.

“During the forest fires, the crews are working between 12 and 16 hours a day they are sleeping in tents,” said Biden.

“[And] they are inhaling smoke with all of these fires that we’ve had this summer.”

He has also captured recent flooding events in the valley.

“The fire service along with the British Columbia firefighters, the girls and the guys, all laid more than 200,000 sandbags that weighed between 35 and 40 pounds each spreading them all along the shoreline to prevent damage to the infrastructure it’s amazing,” said Biden.

Those efforts all caught through his lens along with the private businesses that stepped up to keep others safe amid the pandemic.

Biden’s new book contains photographs capturing the work of those who carried working to protect others during these pandemic times.

Books are available now, for more information visit his website www.iflyphoto.com

