Caught in the coulees: Lethbridge photographer accidently captures picture-perfect moment

It was a right-place-at-the-right-time situation for Lethbridge photographer Robert Kruk.

The sun was setting one Friday night, so Kruk went over to the High Level Bridge to snap some photos.

View image in full screen Robert Kruk went out one Friday night to capture a picture perfect sunset in Lethbridge. Robert Kruk

He set up the shot, but then a couple walked into the frame.

“I was actually waiting for the couple to leave so I could get a nice shot of the bridge, and the fellow dropped on his knee, so it looked like a proposal,” said Kruk. “So I started clicking away.”

Kruk looked around, waiting for other people to come out and congratulate them, or a photographer to appear. But nothing happened. The couple just kept walking.

View image in full screen A Lethbridge photographer accidently captured a picture perfect moment for one southern Alberta couple. Supplied by Robert Kruk

He waited for them to come back so he could show them the photos, and figure out for himself what had just happened. When they didn’t, he turned to social media.

Kruk posted the photos and asked if anyone knew who the mystery couple in the photo was.

View image in full screen Robert Kruk put out a call on Facebook to help find the mystery couple. Global News

It didn’t take long for local internet sleuths to jump on the case. Over 700 shares on Facebook later, the mystery couple was identified.

“I was tagged in it a few times,” said Brittanie Lamb. “A bunch of people asking me, ‘Is this you? It looks like you but I know you guys are already married so I don’t really know what you’re doing there.'”

Brittanie and Scott Lamb have been married for five years. The night Kruk saw them was their fifth wedding anniversary.

Scott had planned something special to remember the night.

“Five days before, I went into our bathroom drawer and took Brittanie’s wedding rings… (because) after the dinner we were going to have, I planned on re-proposing to her,” he said.

The unsuspecting Brittanie admitted she didn’t notice her rings were missing until the night of the anniversary.

“I guess that tells you how often I wear them,” she laughed.

Scott and Brittanie went for a walk after dinner, which just so happened to pass where he had originally proposed about five years before.

“And I got back down on one knee, re-proposed to her, recommitted to her,” Scott said. “And she still said yes so here we are.”

Brittanie said seeing the post all over Facebook was a surprise.

“I came running out to Scott and told him someone had caught us in the coulees,” she laughed.

“I thought it was really cute,” said Scott. “She was really excited and kind of giddy about it, which was kind of cute. It was a little bit of what I was aiming for anyways, so it just made me happy.”

Kruk believes it also brought joy for the people who shared the post online.

“I think everyone was kind of reliving a little bit of a romantic evening with them,” he said. “We just had to find out if it was a real proposal.”

Seeing the photos also brought back memories of the original proposal for Brittanie and Scott.

At the time, Scott had asked Brittanie’s roommate to hide and take photos.

“When we were here, I had actually asked him if she was going to pop out of the bushes again with a camera,” Brittanie laughed. “So it wasn’t her, but it was somebody else that happened to be there.”

View image in full screen A Lethbridge photographer accidently captured a picture perfect moment for one southern Alberta couple. Robert Kruk

For Kruk, he’s just happy to have found the couple.

“This was very spontaneous,” he said. “That’s what makes it better. I think if you plan things, sometimes they don’t work out, but sometimes you just don’t expect certain things to happen.”

Brittanie and Scott haven’t met Kruk yet, but that will change in the near future. Kruk offered to take some family photos for them.

But those ones will be planned.