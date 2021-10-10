More snow expected on highway passes in and around the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

More snow is expected on most Southern Interior highway passes for the remainder of the Thanksgiving long weekend, when the Coquihalla could be hit with as much as 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement and snowfall warnings for numerous mountain passes across B.C.’s Interior on Sunday.

According to the national weather agency, the snow is the result of a frontal system moving across the region.

Environment Canada said as snow levels continue to drop, precipitation from the system will be snow over the highest elevations.

A snowfall warning was issued Sunday for the Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt to Kamloops, above the elevation of 1,000 metres.

A band of snow has set up over the Coquihalla that, along with dipping freezing levels, will continue to produce heavy snow and reduced visibility, the weather agency said, adding the intensity of the snow may fluctuate due to the convective nature of the snow.

The heavy snow was forecast to taper off by Sunday evening evening.

Special weather statements were also issued for both Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, which are expecting an additional two to 10 centimetres of snow Sunday.

The forecast also called for two to 10 centimetres of snow on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

On Oct. 1, snow tires became mandatory for travel on the majority of highways in B.C.

Environment Canada said weather in the mountains can change suddenly and can result in hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to check the DriveBC website for the most up-to-date weather and driving conditions.

