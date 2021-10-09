Summer heat wave damaged parts of Coquihalla Highway, officials say

The Ministry of Transportation says sections of the Coquihalla Highway underwent needed repairs earlier this week.
According to the ministry, the heat wave that scorched the Southern Interior this past summer “caused major rutting in the right lane of the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt.”
In a Facebook post, the ministry said “these grooves in the pavement would channel water and hinder plowing over the winter.”
The work was done on Oct. 7, with crews “grinding out the humps, and creating a more level, rough surface, which we’ll leave over winter for better traction.”
The sections are at Inks Lake southbound and Desmond Hill southbound.
