Traffic

Summer heat wave damaged parts of Coquihalla Highway, officials say

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 8:12 pm
The ministry says this past summer’s heatwave caused rutting in the right lane between Kamloops and Merritt. This photo shows the repair work being done.
The Ministry of Transportation says sections of the Coquihalla Highway underwent needed repairs earlier this week.

According to the ministry, the heat wave that scorched the Southern Interior this past summer “caused major rutting in the right lane of the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt.”

Read more: Environment Canada issues snowfall statement for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

In a Facebook post, the ministry said “these grooves in the pavement would channel water and hinder plowing over the winter.”

A straight edge showing the depth of a rut along the Coquihalla Highway.
A straight edge showing the depth of a rut along the Coquihalla Highway. Ministry of Transportation

The work was done on Oct. 7, with crews “grinding out the humps, and creating a more level, rough surface, which we’ll leave over winter for better traction.”

The sections are at Inks Lake southbound and Desmond Hill southbound.

Click to play video: 'B.C. summer heatwave deemed deadliest weather event in Canadian history.' B.C. summer heatwave deemed deadliest weather event in Canadian history.
B.C. summer heatwave deemed deadliest weather event in Canadian history – Sep 18, 2021
