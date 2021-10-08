Menu

Education

N.S. to close Halifax-area school over growing COVID-19 case count

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'All Nova Scotia public servants must get COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 30' All Nova Scotia public servants must get COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 30
The province is extending its mandatory proof of vaccination policy to all government employees. Now, all 11,000 public servants must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30. But as Nova Scotia continues to try and get its vaccination rates up, the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to spread. Jesse Thomas has more.

A Clayton Park-area elementary school is being temporarily closed amid rising COVID-19 cases and exposures at the school.

Parents of students at Duc d’Anville Elementary School have been calling on the province to close down the school as it continues to report new COVID-19 cases and exposures.

Attendance has fallen sharply as some parents have been choosing to keep their children home. Since Sept. 20, there have been 10 exposures at the school.

Parents raise concern over rise in COVID-19 cases at Clayton Park elementary school

In an email to families Friday, principal Adam Griffin said the school, in consultation with Public Health, will be closed to students effective Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“This is due to the ongoing number of COVID-19 cases connected to our school,” he said.

Griffin said families can expect to hear from their teachers on Tuesday and at-home learning will begin that day. He said he will share more information on Monday.

The email also said Public Health will deploy its mobile testing unit in the community next week and a negative COVID-19 test will be required to return to school on Oct. 18.

More to come.

