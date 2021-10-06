COVID-19: 1 death, 25 new cases announced in N.S. ahead of Wednesday briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday ahead of a news conference with Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

The new death reported Wednesday was a woman in her 70s in the Central Zone. She was the 98th person in the province to die from the disease, and the fourth person to die since Aug. 1.

Of the 25 new cases, 20 are in the Central Zone, where the province continues to say there is community spread, mainly among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Two are in the Northern Zone, two are in the Western Zone and one is in the Eastern Zone.

Fifteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, including five in ICU.

There have been 18 new recoveries since Tuesday, leaving an active case count of 254.

Nova Scotia Health completed 4,645 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

In a release, the province said four schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure on Tuesday.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school,” it said.

“As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious.”

During Wednesday’s briefing, Houston and Strang are expected to respond to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in schools. There are currently more than 60 exposures linked to schools across the province.