Canada

Parents raise concern over rise in COVID-19 cases at Clayton Park elementary school

By Alicia Draus Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 5:26 pm
Since last Sunday both Duc d'Anville elementary and Halifax West have reported COVID-19 exposures seven times. Parents at the elementary school say they’re especially concerned as the majority of students are not old enough to be vaccinated. Alicia Draus has more.

Parents with kids attending Duc d’Anville Elementary School in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood say they’re nervous about the number of recent COVID-19 exposures at the school.

Since Sept. 24, seven exposure notices have been sent out — more than any other school in the province, with the exception of Halifax West — the high school in the same neighbourhood.

“A lot of sleepless nights. The anxiety and stress levels are very high with the increasing numbers,” said Laura Desprey, a parent of a Grade 1 student.

Read more: COVID-19 — Information on Nova Scotia schools with exposures now publicly available online

Desprey says she’s received an email notifying her of an exposure nearly every day over the past week.

“My kid is not vaccinated, that’s my biggest concern. I want to keep her safe.”

Most parents share that same concern. Being an elementary school, the majority of kids attending are under 12 years old and therefore not eligible to get vaccinated.

“So it kind of increases the risk level, you know?” said Sylvia Yeye, a mom of two boys attending the school.

“I’m kind of worried because we keep hearing news of spreading. They have multiple exposures here.”

On Friday, only 53 per cent of students attended class. On Monday, attendance was higher but nearly a quarter of students were still absent.

Nova Scotia mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health-care workers, teachers

Yeye’s sons were among those who were home last week, as one of them was in a class where there was an exposure. After testing negative, they returned to school this week but she says she’s carefully watching the situation.

“They really wanted to come because they were bored,” said Yeye.

“I’m hoping the numbers drop because if it keeps increasing, they may have to stay back home.”

Mindy Wilson, like other parents, has made the decision to keep her son home until things calm down.

“I’m thinking until next Wednesday, I hope it dies down. Until I stop getting emails telling me there’s been an exposure at Duc d’Anville, that’s what I’m going by,” said Wilson.

Wilson says it’s challenging to decide what’s best for her son because of limited information. While exposure notices are emailed to families, there is no indication of how many cases there could be at one time, where exposures happened or even what grade they are in.

Read more: P.E.I. temporarily shutting down Charlottetown schools amid ‘concerning’ student outbreak

“I’m feeling kind of upset about it because there’s a lot of exposures,” said Wilson.

Wilson says she would like to see the school shut down until cases in the area are under control.

Desprey is among those still sending her child to school but says she’s on the fence about whether the school should close or not.

“It’s a 50/50. My daughter thrives here at school, she loves her peers, she loves her teacher, she loves the social aspect, so in some ways I want her to stay in school,” said Desprey.

“But in other ways, I want to keep her at home in a nice, tight-knit bubble.”

Global News reached out to the principals at both Duc d’Anville and Halifax West but neither responded to the request for comment, nor did the Department of Education.

A response from the provincial government said there will be a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday where chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will respond to concerns about cases in schools.

