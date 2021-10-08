Court injunction could force Hope, B.C. restaurant defying COVID-19 health orders to close

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Health Authority could seek a court injunction to force the closure of a Hope, B.C., restaurant that continues to operate despite being ordered to close.

The District of Hope confirmed that bylaw officers served a business licence suspension to Rolly’s Restaurant on Thursday for failing to comply with the BC Vaccine Card regulations.

However, a woman who picked up the phone at the restaurant and only identified herself as Marlene Thursday said it was “business as usual” because the situation was “just ridiculous” and that the situation was “not about health.”

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Rolly’s will have its liquor licence suspended, which is a separate penalty than the action Fraser Health could take.

District of Hope chief administrative officer John Fortoloczky also said if the eatery continued to operate, it could face a $100 fine for every day it remained open.

Hope currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the eastern Fraser Valley.

As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 residents over age 12 had yet to receive a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The population is about 6,100 people.

There are unconfirmed reports a rally in support of Rolly’s has been planned for 11 a.m. Friday.