Restaurant in Hope, B.C. has business licence pulled for defying vaccine passport

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia restaurant that publicly defied the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system has lost its business licence for six months.

The District of Hope confirmed that bylaw officers had served the suspension to Rolly’s Restaurant on Thursday for failure to comply with the BC Vaccine Card regulations.

District of Hope Chief Administrative Officer John Fortoloczky said if the restaurant continued to operate it could face a $100 fine for every day it remained open.

That penalty would be independent of any enforcement actions taken by Fraser Health or the provincial government, he said.

Global News has requested comment from Fraser Health.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Confusion reigns over B.C. vaccine card enforcement Confusion reigns over B.C. vaccine card enforcement – Sep 18, 2021

The order does not appear to have deterred the restaurant, and a person who answered the phone at the restaurant and identified themselves as Marlene said it was “business as usual” at the eatery, because the situation was “just ridiculous” and that the situation was “not about health.”

Read more: British Columbia has issued 3 tickets for breaking vaccine card rules

Under the BC Vaccine Card regulations, people accessing a variety of non-essential services including pubs and restaurants, indoor sporting events, movies and concerts must show proof of immunization.

Earlier this week, the province said it has issued three fines in the three weeks since the vaccine card took effect, and was prioritizing education over enforcement.

However, businesses that defy the requirements could face fines of up to $2,300 under the Public Health Act.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, 82.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians had been fully immunized against COVID-19.

Over the past week, just over one-quarter of British Columbians who were not fully vaccinated accounted for seven in 10 COVID-19 cases, while over the past two weeks they represented 78.3 per cent of hospitalizations.