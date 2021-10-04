SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

British Columbia has issued 3 tickets for breaking vaccine card rules

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 4:57 pm
Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three weeks into British Columbia’s vaccination card program, the province says three violation tickets have been handed out in total.

Businesses and organizations that do not comply with the health order requiring proof of vaccination for various services may be issued a violation ticket.

When asked why so few tickets had been handed out, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the focus from the province continues to be education over enforcement.

Read more: Some businesses publicly defying B.C.’s vaccine passport program

“All complaints are investigated properly and thoroughly. The appropriate enforcement bodies do that work and then the appropriate enforcement measure will be taken. It is similar to what we saw with COVID-related tickets in the other three waves,” Farnworth said.

“The first line, ever since the COVID regulations have been in place, has been about education and people understanding what the worries are about.”

Depending on the violation, individuals could be subject to a $230 or $575 violation ticket.

Owners, operators and event organizers could be subject to a $2,300 violation ticket.

Employees will not be fined for failing to check someone’s vaccine card. Owners, operators and event organizers are responsible for ensuring compliance with the PHO order.

Enforcement of the vaccine card is under the discretion of enforcement officers, including police, liquor and cannabis inspectors, gambling investigators and conservation officers.

Environmental Health Officers from local Health Authorities may issue violation tickets under the Public Health Act.

The province would not provide any details about which vaccine card-related fines have been issued.

“I can’t give you the exact nature of the specific fines,” Farnworth said.

“Tickets have been issued and there will be more coming. I am aware there are those that do believe the rules do not apply to them.”

