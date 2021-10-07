Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police look for help identifying dangerous driver following pursuit in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 5:47 pm
The driver disobeyed red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and became involved in a crash with another vehicle, according to police. View image in full screen
The driver disobeyed red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and became involved in a crash with another vehicle, according to police. Police handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking to identify a dangerous driver who disobeyed red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and became involved in a crash with another vehicle on Thursday morning.

At 8:10 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Highway 12 at Jones Road saw a vehicle travelling erratically.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving following serious crash in Tiny Township

The officer followed the vehicle, which wove through several side streets, with emergency lights and sirens activated, but the car didn’t stop, according to police.

Then, the driver, who appeared to be alone, returned to driving east on Highway 12, officers added.

The driver disobeyed two red lights and drove into oncoming traffic, leaving Midland and entering into Tay Township.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to a lot of traffic and concerns for public safety, police discontinued the pursuit and searched the area in an attempt to find the vehicle.

Read more: OPP investigate Highway 400 ramp crash involving stolen vehicle

Police then found that the vehicle was involved in a crash with another car that resulted in property damage at Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road, but the driver continued driving.

The vehicle is believed to be last seen turning from Highway 12 onto Sturgeon Bay Road.

Police described the vehicle as a dark grey Chevrolet sedan that was being driven by a man. There is an emergency spare tire on the front right wheel and damage to the front end and passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: distracted driving' Ask an Expert: distracted driving
Ask an Expert: distracted driving – Jun 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagMidland tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagMidland news tagTiny Township tagMidland crash tagMidland dangerous driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers