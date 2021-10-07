Police look for help identifying dangerous driver following pursuit in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking to identify a dangerous driver who disobeyed red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and became involved in a crash with another vehicle on Thursday morning.

At 8:10 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Highway 12 at Jones Road saw a vehicle travelling erratically.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving following serious crash in Tiny Township

The officer followed the vehicle, which wove through several side streets, with emergency lights and sirens activated, but the car didn’t stop, according to police.

Then, the driver, who appeared to be alone, returned to driving east on Highway 12, officers added.

The driver disobeyed two red lights and drove into oncoming traffic, leaving Midland and entering into Tay Township.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to a lot of traffic and concerns for public safety, police discontinued the pursuit and searched the area in an attempt to find the vehicle.

Read more: OPP investigate Highway 400 ramp crash involving stolen vehicle

Police then found that the vehicle was involved in a crash with another car that resulted in property damage at Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road, but the driver continued driving.

The vehicle is believed to be last seen turning from Highway 12 onto Sturgeon Bay Road.

Police described the vehicle as a dark grey Chevrolet sedan that was being driven by a man. There is an emergency spare tire on the front right wheel and damage to the front end and passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

3:34 Ask an Expert: distracted driving Ask an Expert: distracted driving – Jun 6, 2021